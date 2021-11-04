Obituary: Glen Niemeyer
August 18, 1968 – September 14, 2021
Glen Edward Niemeyer, 53, of Glenwood Springs, CO, passed peacefully at Valley View Hospital on 9/14/2021 surrounded by love and the presence of his siblings.
Glen was the son of Linda and Edward Niemeyer of Chandler, Arizona. He was born in Mt. View, California and was the second oldest of 7 Children and the oldest son. He had 2 brothers and 4 sisters.
Glen met his girlfriend, Jenna Owens, three years ago and Glen took a piece of her heart with him when he passed.
Glen was a master mechanic for most of his life, owning several of his own shops during his lifetime. He was full of wit and a comedic comebacks for any occasion. Glen was a very strong-willed, independent man and loved his friends and family fiercely. He loved spending time with and being around them as they meant everything to him. Some of his favorite past times include camping, fishing, riding motorcycles, playing poker and shooting guns. He loved old cars and classic rock and roll music. Children and animals were his kryptonite and he would often give his last dollar for such causes.
Glen leaves behind an adult daughter, Cassia Kejick, his parents, Ed and Linda Niemeyer, his siblings, Cathy Niemeyer-Root, Scott Niemeyer, Dianna Miller, Theresa Niemeyer, Stacy Truman, and Allen Niemeyer. Glen also leaves behind 7 nieces and 2 nephews.
