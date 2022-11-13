Obituary: Glenn Smith
September 11, 1949 – November 9, 2022
Glenn Alvin Smith was born in Golden, CO on 9/11/1949 and died from heart issues on 11/9/2022 in Battlement Mesa, CO. Glenn is survived by his wife Patsy, daughter Samantha and husband Dustin, grandchildren Saphire and Jeremy, brother Kenneth, sister Marilyn, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and outlaws. His service will be held on 12/12/2022 at 3:00p, Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction, CO.
