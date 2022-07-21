Obituary: Glenn Tanaka
October 5, 1950 – July 11, 2022
Glenn Tanaka kissed the love of his life one last time on July 11th, 2022, signing off on a life of love, laughter, and family. Glenn was born October 5th,1950, in Los Angeles, CA. G-San was always in the kitchen preparing meals, it was a true labor of love. There was no, â€œmove it or lose it,â€ when it came to a good story from Glenn. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Betty Tanaka. He continues to be the guardian angel over his love, Barbara and his adored children Wendi Olson (Kent), Philip Tanaka (Amanda), and Rick Tanaka (Danielle). A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, August 11th, at 5 PM at The Orchard, 110 Snowmass Drive, Carbondale, CO 81623 at 5 P.M. The family requests Hawaiian Attire and your favorite â€œGlenn Story.â€ Our beloved Glenn will be missed by many nieces, nephews and siblings Gary Tanaka (Ruby), Gabe Tanaka (Eillen), Cindy Kawamura (John). As our beloved G-San would say, to his loving grandchildren, Johnny Heubinger (Malory), Zachary Olson (Shelby), Ella, Brisa, Gianna, Rowan and great grandson Johnny V â€œI love you most.â€ He will be forever missed , forever LOVED, and always remembered for his infectious SMILE. In lieu of flowers we know Glennâ€™s request would be to donate in his honor to: Garfield County 4-H Shooting Sports, PO Box 1112, Rifle CO 81650
