Obituary: Glennyce DeRoeck
October 24, 1928 – December 30, 2022
Glennyce DeRoeck was a truly beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother who left us December 30 th, 2022. Glennyce was born in Illinois October 24, 1928 and found her lifelong love of 70 years soon after graduating from high school in Elmhurst, IL. She married Robert ‘Bob’ DeRoeck and they began their lives together enjoying snow skiing, boating, and water skiing with family and friends. They moved to Colorado with their children Sandy DeRoeck Albers, Lee DeRoeck and Teri DeRoeck Luetke and lived in Georgetown, eventually settling in Glenwood Springs. In Glenwood, Glennyce helped Bob run his crane business and was active in the community and helping raise her grandchildren. In her retirement she was a voracious reader and a continued caretaker for her family. Glennyce is survived by her son Lee, 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, and 7 great great-grandchildren. Glennyce is preceded in death by her husband Bob, daughters Sandy and Teri, her son-in-law Bob Albers, her grandson Bob Albers, and her great grandson Bobby Albers. She will be truly and deeply missed as she was a force of caring, strength and triumph in her life. A celebration of her life will be held February 4th, 2023 at 1pm at Farnum Holt Funeral Home, followed by a reception at the Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge.
