Obituary: Gloria Marie (Evans) Nicholson

Gloria Marie (Evans) Nicholson

Provided Photo

Gloria Marie (

Evans) Nicholson

February 12, 1933 – December 31, 2020

Gloria Marie (Evans) Nicholson, age 87, lost her battle to kidney disease on Thursday, December 31, 2020. Gloria was born February 12, 1933 in Colorado Springs, CO. She graduated from Carbondale Union High School in 1950 and went on to attend UNC and Western State College where she got her Master’s Degree in Education. She was a teacher in the valley for over 35 years, retiring in 1991 from Glenwood Springs High School where she taught Typing, Accounting, Shorthand, and Business Law. In the classroom, she was a dedicated professional who ensured her students were successful in learning the required material. Outside the classroom, she was a dedicated single mom who worked diligently to provide the best life possible for herself and her three children. Gloria enjoyed bowling and attended several state bowling tournaments. She was an avid reader, and she enjoyed jeep trips with her family to Crystal and Lead King Basin.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Marie Evans, and her ex-husband, Levi Nicholson. She is survived by two sons, Les Nicholson and Fred Nicholson; daughter Janet (Nicholson) Keltner; Grandchildren Crystal Pace, Seth Klinder, and Nicholas Salvidrez; and two great grandchildren.

No services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Mary’s Nephrology Clinic would be appreciated.