Obituary: Gloria Taylor

Gloria Taylor

Gloria Mae Taylor

April 6, 1929 – April 7, 2020

Gloria Mae (Whitbeck) Taylor died peacefully April, 7, 2020, at the age of 91.

Gloria was born to Alfred Royston Whitbeck and Ila Mae (Beard) Whitbeck on April, 6, 1929, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. She grew up in Carbondale, CO, and married her high school sweetheart, Charles “Bus” Taylor, there on September 2, 1948. She and Bus lived in Buford, CO, at the fish hatchery, then moved back to the Carbondale hatchery in 1963. In 1975, they retired in Grand Junction. Gloria loved gardening, sewing, and bowling with her league at Orchard Mesa Lanes. She also loved baking, painting, and crafting many beautiful items to sell or give to the family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bus; father; mother; step-mother, and sister, Alice

She is survived by her brother, Frank; children, Paul (Susan) Taylor of Silt, CO; Ceri Taylor of Grand Junction, CO; Donald (Lisa) Taylor of Eckert, CO; Julie Taylor (Toby) of New Castle, CO; seven grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Services and burial were held at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs, CO.

We would like to thank all of the staff at Palisade Living Center for their loving care of Gloria.

Palisade Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.