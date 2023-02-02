Obituary: Gordon Frank Cornelius III
March 30, 1979 – January 14, 2023
Gordon Frank Cornelius III passed away unexpectedly on Jan 14th in his home. Gordon was born in Bay City Michigan on March 30th 1979, growing up in Colorado Springs he moved to Glenwood Springs in the early 1990’s. He was an excellent waiter and worked at many of the wonderful downtown restaurants. Gordon’s passions included snowboarding, frisbee golf and late night pool games. He will be greatly missed by many. A celebration of life will be held at Native Son in Glenwood Springs on Feb 5th at 6:30, friends and family are welcome to join. In lieu of flowers the family has set up a memorial fund for Gordon at Alpine Bank. Proceeds will help family with memorial costs.
