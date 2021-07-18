Obituary: Grace Finney
March 7, 1925 – July 8, 2021
Grace Finney died on July 8, 2021 at the age of 96 years. She was born on March 7, 1925 on the Texas border of Louisiana, and went home to east Texas for the remainder of her childhood. She was the second of 5 children born to Lida (Anderson) and George G. Hurt. At the age of 14 she graduated from high school and left to study fashion design in Florida. In 1943 she met and married William P. Finney III and moved to Fairfield, Connecticut while he went to WWII. After the war, they moved several times, finally settling in Olmsted Falls, Ohio.
She was mother to three children; Kathryn F. Kern, Carolyn F. Sandmann and William P. Finney IV.
A few years after the death of her husband in 1973, she moved to Carbondale, Colorado where she spent the rest of her life. She enjoyed her time in the valley, especially playing bridge and volunteering and exercising at the Senior Center. The Basalt Library was particularly important to her as reading was a lifelong love. She was glad to have lived long enough to read what she wanted without being interrupted.
She is survived by her two daughters, son-in-law Bruce Kern, three grandchildren: Jeffrey (Kristen) Kern, Allison (Patrick) Morgan and Dylan Finney. She is also survived by three great grandchildren (Alexander Kern, Patrick Morgan and Kieran Morgan.) In addition, she is survived by Delbert and Cherylynn Nye and their children Nancy Evenden and Jason Nye. These neighbors were her family in Colorado for many years.
Per her request, there will be no service. She was loved and will be missed by all of us.
