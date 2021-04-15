Obituary: Grace Gibson

Grace Gibson

August 17, 1925 – April 9, 2021

Grace Velasquez Gibson

Born Aug. 17,1925 in Aspen, Co to Gregg and Rose Velasquez.

Throughout her life in the Glenwood Springs area, Grace spent her time working for several doctors offices and volunteering.

Grace married Walter Connolly in April of 1941 and had three children Sandra Kay and husband Ralph Gaston of Battlement Mesa , Cheryl Rose and husband Jim Yates of Farmington, NM and Lowell Skip Connolly of Hobbs, NM .

She married Ed Gibson in December of 1977 and they shared 17 wonderful years until his passing in 1994.

Grace is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Charlie Velasquez, Carol and wife Marge Velasquez, Arthur Velasquez, Abe and wife Reesa Velasquez and Larry and wife Barbara Velasquez.

She is survived by her children; 10 grandchildren David, Mike, Kim, Dallas, Tiffany, Kristyl, Shellie, Apryl, Jessica and Jeffery, numerous great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in Grace’s honor to Mesa Vista assisted living and Hopewest.

Graveside services will be held at a later date at Rosebud Cemetery.