Obituary: Grace Marie Donegan Louthan
January 30, 1929 – May 11, 2022
Grace Marie Donegan Harris Louthan passed away on May 11, 2022 at her home. Preceded in death was her parents Alvin Charlies and Mildred Lida French Donegan. Her siblings Lester Donegan, Juanita Donegan Latson, and Ernest (Buddy) Donegan. Her 2 husbands, Edwin Harris and Edward Louthan.
Survived by her four children: Vernon Harris; Norman Harris; Loyette Pulham; and Brian Harris. Grace also has 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User