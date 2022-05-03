Obituary: H. Paul Huffman
November 25, 1943 – April 18, 2022
He passed away suddenly camping with friends on the Dolores River in south western Colorado,
He was born in Espanola, New Mexico on Nov. 25, 1943. He was a 25 year veteran of the US Air Force. Paul married his sweetheart Jo on Dec. 31, 1993.
He was a member of the Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge #2286 on June 20, 1995. He was exalted ruler in 2003-2004. He transferred to the Rifle Elks Lodge #2195 on Jan. 24, 2007. He was Exalted Ruler of the Rifle Elks for 2011-2012, and 2016-2017. Paul and Jo, were active Elks members.
He is survived by his daughter, Sakura Renne Hanna, son, Ray Dale Huffman, brothers, Hoyt (Eileen) Huffman, and Billy Kimes, three grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many Elks friends & family.
Paul was preceded in death by loving wife, Jo; mother, Maxine Clark, Father, Lloyd Huffman, and brother, Martin Lee Huffman.
