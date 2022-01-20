Obituary: Harold L. Piper
December 25, 1930 – January 13, 2022
Following a long illness, Harold Leon Piper passed away peacefully at home on January 13, 2022. He was 91. Harold was born December 25, 1930, in New Raymer, Colorado. He was the second of seven children born to Helen (Macklin) and Kenneth Piper. He spent his childhood in eastern Colorado and graduated from Fort Lupton High School. He served in the United States Air Force for three years and was honorably discharged in 1952. He graduated from Colorado School of Mines in 1959 and worked as an engineer for Union Carbide until he retired in 1981. He was a rancher and business owner for many years following his retirement. Harold married Marjorie Brauer in 1954. They lived briefly in Grand Junction, Colorado, before they moved to Rifle, Colorado, where they raised their sons. Marjorie preceded him in death in 1995. Harold is survived by Bernice, his wife of 19 years; sons, John (Nicole), Jeff (Tammy), and David (Ginger); sisters, Joyce Tiahrt and Pauline Garrigan; brother, Duane; five grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Carl, and sisters, Penny Henderson and Ruth Gartrell. Services will be held at 12:00 PM Friday, January 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Rifle.
