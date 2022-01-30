Obituary: Harold Leon ” Bud” Gardner

Harold Leon " Bud" Gardner

Provided Photo

July 12, 1951 – January 24, 2022

Mountain man/Trapper

Harold Leon ” Bud” Gardner was born in Glenwood Springs, on July 12,1951 to William ” Harry” and Irene Marie ( Artaz) Gardner. He passed away in the early morning hours of January 24,2022 due to complication of pneumonia.

Bud was raised in the Roaring Fork valley, he attended Glenwood Springs schools, graduating in 1970.

Bud married Cori Holman in 1975, together they had one daughter, Amy Sue. They later divorced. In 1984 He married Verna Rae Tibbets, she brought 2 sons to this union Taj and Shane Cooper, Bud raised and loved them as his own. Verna passed away in 2017.

Bud was employed by the City of Glenwood Springs water department for 28 years, he retired in 2017. A man of many talents, Bud held various other jobs in his life. He was employed by the USFS, Garfield County road and bridge for 10 years, as well as a welder, ranch hand, heavy equipment operator and helper to anyone and everyone that needed him. Bud was a talented wood worker and over all amazing cowboy.

Known to all as the “Skunk Whisper” of Garfield county, Bud was a federally licensed trapper, he not only trapped skunks but any other varmint that was making a home in a place it did not belong.

Bud is survived by his daughter Amy Sue, father Harry, sister Terry Cerise, and brother Kenny Gardner. Nephews Michael and John Gardner, ted and Kenny Ward, nieces Laura and Jenny Ward. As well as numerous extended family.

Bud was proceed in death by his mother Irene, sister Stacey, brother Paul and step son Taj Cooper.

According to his wishes he has be cremated and his ashes will be spred on the Flat Tops, his second home.

A memorial is planned for May 14,2022 at the Jolley Ranch pond and campground. Details will be announced at a later date