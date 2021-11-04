Obituary: Harold Lyons

February 25, 1943 – November 1, 2021

Aumsville, Oregon – Harold Ray Lyons was born February 25, 1943 in Leadville, Colorado to Lessie and Clarence Lyons. He was the middle of seven children: Clara, Leroy, Sonny, Robert, Ann & Danny. He died peacefully in his home on November 1, 2021. In his final days he was surrounded by his loved ones, including his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and close family friends.

Harold grew up in Carbondale, Colorado, graduating from Roaring Fork High School in 1961. He participated in many extracurricular activities in high school including Dramatics, Singing Cowboys, Glee Club, Math Club, Science Club, Student Council, Annual Staff, and Track. He was also the president of his senior class.

He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1962, attending basic training at Lackland Air Force Base (AFB) in San Antonio, Texas and electronics tech school at Keesler AFB in Biloxi, Mississippi. He served first as a Radio Relay Equipment Repairman and, later, as a Television (CCTV) Equipment Repairman. His first duty assignment was at Canadian Forces Base Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. He later transferred to Lowry AFB in Denver Colorado. He was awarded the Small Arms Expert Marksman ribbon during his time in the Air Force and concluded his enlistment in 1966.

He held several occupations in his younger years including working at a couple of canneries in Oregon, building fence in Colorado, drilling for core samples in Alaska, and working at a farm/hardware Co-op in Colorado. He also had a side-hustle after starting a family; he started and ran a ceramics shop/studio in Carbondale (Robinhood Ceramics). However, it was his training in electronics in the USAF that helped provide a fruitful and lengthy career in electronics. He was regarded as a master electronics technician. In fact, he taught a course at Colorado Mountain College titled “Basic Electricity.” While living in Glenwood Springs, Colorado he opened and ran his own electronics repair shop called Sounds of Silence and later worked as a TV repairman. After he and his family moved to Aumsville, Oregon in 1982, he spent the majority of his electronics career maintaining, modifying and building manufacturing equipment in Keizer, Oregon at a silicon-wafer manufacturer (Mitsubishi Silicon America, f.k.a. Siltec Corporation). Even after retiring, Harold spent another few years studying additional electronic related subjects at Chemeketa Community College.

Harold could repair anything, not just electronics, and he never turned down someone asking for help; he frequently would help stranded motorists, often making a car repair on the spot. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, in addition to tinkering with electronics, computers, and stained glass. Over the years, he built several elaborate and detailed HO scale model railroad dioramas. In more recent years, he collected and built custom clocks. He was a voracious reader, primarily reading science periodicals and science fiction novels. He also enjoyed science fiction television shows.

Although Harold’s health required significant caregiving efforts, Harold’s desire to stay in his home was made possible thanks to the dedicated efforts of his daughter, Marianne, a registered-nurse. Marianne’s efforts resulted in Harold receiving 1:1, or better, care 24/7. Harold was a quiet, private and extremely pragmatic man. Harold’s humor and smile, especially in his last year, was contagious and refreshing. His loved ones will dearly miss him and his sage advice.