Obituary: Harry Cole
Harry Cole of Cedaredge, Colorado, passed on the morning of June 5, 2020, in his home at the age of 78.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Alondra Cole, five of his children, his step-son, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his older sister. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his second daughter.
Virtual service at 2pm, June 13th, email alt8715@gmail.com.
