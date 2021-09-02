Obituary: Harry Garner

Harry Garner

March 5, 1948 – August 25, 2021

Harry passed away peacefully after suffering injuries from a fall at home. The quiet determination he brought to meet every challenge was remarkable and inspiring.

Harry was a kind, gentle, compassionate and strong man who had recently fought and won a battle with Esophageal cancer.

Harry had the biggest heart and was passionate about spending time with his family and friends. Harry loved the outdoors. He and his wife Leslie volunteered as Ambassadors at Copper Mountain for the last 11 years. He loved camping, fishing and skiing with his children and grandchildren.

Harry was a dedicated member of the New Castle Lions Club where he held many offices including President. He also served as the Region II and Zone C chair, and he was a Trustee for the Lions Camp Board for 2 years.

Harry practiced Architecture in Colorado for the last 21 years and in New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas for 20 years before that. There are many private homes, commercial buildings, schools and health care centers that bear his mark.

Harry is survived by his wife Leslie, son Jason (Melissa), daughter Jennie Christoffel (Kevin) and grandchildren Mackenzie and Emerson Garner and Hobbes Christoffel.

There will be a celebration for Harry at a later time. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Assoc, Inc. (EC Aware), http://www.ecaware.org/give/donate/ , or Harry Garner Memorial Scholarship. The New Castle Lions have established the Harry Garner Memorial Scholarship for the Colorado Lions Club Camp, which will annually support a camper who experiences medical, cognitive, and/or physical disability. Donations for the scholarship may be sent to New Castle Lions Club, PO Box 916, New Castle, Colorado 81647, marked “Garner Scholarship.”

Happy trails to you, Harry. We will miss you forever !