Obituary: Harvey Federman

Harvey B. Federman May 3, 1936 – April 8, 2020

Harvey B. Federman of Carbondale, CO died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Valley View Hospital from complications from COVID-19. He was 83. Harvey was born in Massachusetts to Charles and Frieda Federman on May 3, 1936.

Harvey graduated from Boston College and worked in Massachusetts as a successful businessman in the printing industry for over 30 years. After retirement he and his wife Carol Wells-Federman moved to Carbondale to follow their love of skiing. They have loved living here for the last 17 years.

Harvey is survived by his wife Carol of 36 years, his children Bruce Federman of Boston MA and Jill Federman and her husband Andrew Mooradian of Hingham, MA. Also, he leaves behind his beloved grandson Zachary Federman, his sister Lois (Federman) Diutsh, brother-in-laws Richard Diutsh of Brookline, MA and James Wells of Little Falls, NY. He is survived by his loving nieces, & nephew, grand nephew and grand nieces.

Because of the current pandemic and physical distancing requirements, a celebration of Harvey’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers we ask for donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or Hadassah for COVID.

“I shall not see his like again. Good night, sweet prince. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.” Hamlet