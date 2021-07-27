Obituary: Harvey Neil Goldberg
July 1, 1944 – July 26, 2021
Harvey Neil Goldberg, 77, of Carbondale passed away on July 26, 2021 he is survived by his wife of 49 years Janet, son, Josh and daughter Brook. A viewing will be held on Thursday July 29, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Farnum Holt Funeral Home in Glenwood Springs. A full obituary will follow.
