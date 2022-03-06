Obituary: HARVEY WAYNE ARMSTRONG
September 27, 1937 – February 24, 2022
Harvey was born in Grand Valley, Colorado, to John and Gertrude (Letson) Armstrong, and lived on the family ranch until his graduation from DeBeque High School. His passing was peaceful from complications of a hip fracture.
After high school he went to work for the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad for 42 years.
He married Susan Kay Murphy in June 1960 in Grand Valley where they made their first home. They had two children, Lola Gay and Jeffery Leland.
Harvey was a real cowboy and loved nothing more than being on horseback, herding cattle with rancher friends. His second love was hunting. He was a pretty good shot at a running target and could gut a deer in less than 60 seconds.
Harvey is survived by Susan, his wife of 62 years; daughter Lola (Roger) Wade; son Jeff (Kristi) Armstrong; grandchildren Jake Wade, Katie Armstrong, and Emily Armstrong; and four great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to a Wake, including food and drink, on Saturday, March 12 from 3 to 6 pm in the conference room at the Holiday Inn in Silt, CO.
Memorial contributions can be made to Colorado River Fire Rescue, 611 Main Street, Silt, CO 81652.
