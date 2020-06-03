Obituary: Henry “Hank” J. Coll

October 13, 1931 – May 25, 2020

Henry “Hank” J. Coll, 88 died on May 25th, Memorial Day 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was a devout Catholic.

Hank was born Oct. 13, 1931 to Katie and Henry Coll of Cardiff, CO. He attended Garfield County High School in Glenwood Springs, Regis High School in Denver, and was awarded an athletic scholarship to Idaho State, Pocatello, ID. Following college he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Tokyo, Japan during the Korean War, and was personal escort for Francis Cardinal Spellman, Marilyn Monroe, Joe De Maggio and many other dignitaries.

Singing was his passion and after his discharge from the Air Force he attended The Lamont School Of Music at Denver University. Hank entered an audition for the Metropolitan Opera of New York and won first place. His first paying job was as a singing bartender at the Windsor Hotel in Denver. He sang in many clubs in the Denver area, and in the choir at Ave Maria Catholic Parish.

Once he permanently retired, Hank enjoyed golf, traveling, fishing, hunting, cooking the best spaghetti sauce ever, sitting on the deck with a brandy, overlooking the beauty of Colorado listening to Frank Sinatra. Heaven on Earth.

In 1959 he and Betty Ann Graff were married. For 60 plus years they built a home filled with love and support for their three children, Stephen Coll, Catherine Coll, and Paul Coll (Sonia); their two grandchildren, Francesca Coll and Angelo Coll.

Memorials can go to Catholic Charities, Wounded Warrior Project or any charity that is dear to your heart is appreciated. For full obituary, please visit http://www.HoranCares.com.