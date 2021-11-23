Obituary: Hilda Mae McKee Sykes

Hilda Mae McKee Sykes

Provided Photo

May 17, 1932 – November 13, 2021

It is with profound sadness we announce the death of Hilda Sykes. Hilda left us while peacefully sleeping at home with her family beside her bed. Hilda was suffering from a broken hip, major stroke, and the ravages of Alzheimer’s. A Celebration of Life will be held the spring of 2022. Our loving mother and friend touched many lives during her 89 years. After meeting Hilda, you were her life-long friend and member of the family.

Hilda was predeceased in death by her husband of 47 years, Larry; (infant daughter) LynnDel, her parents Bill and Ruby (George) McKee, brother Walter and sister Sylvia (Webster). Hilda and Joe Dice shared five years of companionship before his death in 2018. She is survived by her sister Virginia Carroll, sons Harold (Desiree Vaughn) and Dennis (Cindy); grandson Justin (Callie Daniels) and great grand-daughters Hailey, Charlie, and Zoie.

Hilda attended beauty college in Grand Junction before marring Larry. She worked as a beautician, even owning her own shop until her family was grown and on their own. At that time, she devoted her life caring for Larry and enjoying many volunteer projects, hobbies, and activities. She and Larry loved to snowmobile, dance, square dance on horse-back, outings on horses, supported their children in rodeo and loved to travel. Larry and Hilda were avid supporters of the Dorothy Percy Senior Center and worked on many projects. That devotion continued after his death. She was an activist on issues involving seniors. She worked on many projects and initiatives with Deb Stewart through the Senior Center, Regional and Garfield County Council on Aging, Colorado, Western Slope and Rifle Senior Wellness. For these efforts, she received the honor of Garfield County Senior of the Year in 2012. Hilda may be remembered most for her unwavering dedication to the Senior Breakfast, a fund raiser for the center. On breakfast day, she awoke at four and was at the senior center by five to begin the food preparations. When everyone had been served breakfast, she would leave the kitchen and begin her rounds to say hello and give hugs to virtually everyone. (Note: That was the only day she would admit taking a nap!)

She made a great many friends while golfing and was a long-time member of the Rifle Creek Ladies Golf Club. She loved rodeo and often attended the PBR finals in Las Vegas with friend Lee Kizer. Hilda loved to travel and after Larry’s passing, she took many wonderful trips with her dearest friend Sunny Dunn and got in a few with Joe. It was common to see Hilda line dancing with her group at the nursing home or assisted living. Hilda also volunteered for the Grand River Hospital District Health Fair.

For everyone that loved her, we will never forget her infectious smile and undying love for her family and friends.

Our special thanks to the family and friends that took time out of their busy lives to visit Hilda at Eagle Ridge in Grand Junction and at her home after she left the nursing home. Also, special thanks to Abode Home Health and Hospice for their loving help and support.

For anyone wishing to honor Hilda, the family is encouraging donations to the Sales and Cans Committee/Dorothy Percy Senior Center or the charitable organization that touches you.