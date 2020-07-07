Obituary: Howard Dearmin
Howard Dearmin November 3, 1940 – June 30, 2020 Howard M Dearmin 79, of Glenwood Springs, Colorado passed away following a short illness on June 30,2020 at Valley View Hospital with his family by his side. Howard was born November 3rd, 1940 in Austin , MN to Monroe and Tena Dearmin. Howard entered the Navy February 19, 1958 and was honorably discharged November 2nd, 1961. Before moving to Glenwood Springs, CO. he resided in St. Louis Park, MN. Howard is survived by his wife Joan of 56 years, daughter Susan Cheedle (Brad) Denver,CO, son Jeffrey Dearmin, St. Louis Park, MN, three grandchildren, Payton, Andrew, Harrison, brother Thomas Dearmin, (LaVon) of Lyle, MN, sister Marne’ Schauer, LeRoy, Mn and 7 nieces and nephews. Burial July 9,2020 Oakland, MN.
