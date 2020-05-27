Obituary: Huba Jr. Topai
Huba Topai, Jr., 50, passed away May 11th in an auto accident near New Castle.
He is survived by a daughter, Hanna Topai; son, Asa Topai, and nine brothers and sisters: Paul Topai, Michael Topai, David Topai, Jonathan Topai-Custer, Peter Topai, Rachel Sparkman, Sharon Topai, Rebekah Nelson, and Esther Topai.
He was the son of Huba Topai, Sr. and Joy Conner.
He lived in western Colorado most of his life and owned Roaring Fork Auto, where he put smiles on customers faces for 20 years. He lived his life to the fullest, enjoying motorcycling, boating, and numerous auto build projects.
He loved his family, country, and God.
