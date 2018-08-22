Obituary: Hugh Howard MacPherson

Hugh Howard MacPherson passed away peacefully on August 21, 2018. His wife and four daughters were by his side.

Hugh was born in Istanbul, Turkey on August 2, 1939. The second child of Howard and Mildred MacPherson, Hugh spent his formative years in Turkey, Greece, and New Jersey. For high school, he attended St. Andrews School in Delaware. Hugh continued on to Hobart College where he met the love of his life. Molly and Hugh were married in 1964 in Corry, Pennsylvania, and together they went on to attend the University of Pennsylvania. Hugh graduated from the Wharton School of Business in 1966.

Hugh began his career as a financial analyst working on Wall Street. He and Molly made their home in Mahwah, New Jersey, and the couple had four daughters. To balance things out, the MacPherson family always had a slew of male dogs. In 1979, Hugh and his family moved to Oklahoma when he took a job at Kerr McGee, managing their pension fund. Two years later, Hugh found his real passion (running). He went on to run one-hundred marathons and ultra-marathons which included a marathon in every state. He also ran five hundred-mile races.

In 1992, taking early retirement, Hugh looked West for adventure. He and Molly settled in Glenwood Springs where they purchased Glenwood Gardens, owning it for twenty-five years. Hugh was an adventurous spirit who lived his life fully. He and Molly traveled extensively which they continued to do until his cancer made it no longer possible.

Hugh is survived by his wife Molly; daughters: Laura (Erik) MacPherson, Jen (Craig) Fielden, Margaret (Tim) Bucci, and Abby (Brian) Hollenbaugh; grandchildren: Molly, Anna and Zack Bucci; Heidi, Maddie and Zoe Fielden; Quinn and Ellie MacPherson; Chloe and Sam Hollenbaugh; sister Anne Lindgren.

A memorial mass for Hugh will be held at St. Stephan Catholic Church in Glenwood Springs on Friday, August 24, 2018 at 3:00.