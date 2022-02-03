Obituary: Hunter Hyde
March 11, 1993 – January 25, 2022
Hunter was born on March 11,1993 in Grand Junction, Co. He attended Orchard Mesa Middle School and Grand Junction High School. Hunter moved to Basalt in 2012 and started his career in plumbing and heating. He developed his craft and became a professional that was well respected and loved throughout the valley. He worked for RJM Plumbing and Heating and was a beloved member of the team. He continued with RJM for 10 years up until his passing. Hunter loved fishing, rafting and hiking in the Roaring Fork Valley. He is survived by his mother, Penny Hyde Davis and stepfather Bill, brothers Dustin and Destry, nieces, aunts and uncles and cousins who loved him dearly. We would like to thank the Pitkin County Sheriff Deputies, Mountain Rescue Aspen, and the Basalt Police in their efforts to locate Hunter. A Celebration of Life is planned for
Saturday, February 5th at Grace Church in Basalt from 3pm to 5pm. Any donations in Hunter’s memory can be made to Mountain Rescue Aspen and the Aspen Hope Center.
[placeholder]
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User