Obituary: Ingrid Halvorson Hillhouse Moore

Ingrid Halvorson Hillhouse Moore

Provided Photo

April 22, 1974 – March 20, 2023

Died peacefully at home on March 20, 2023, surrounded by devoted family. For nearly three years she fought Stage 4 colorectal cancer with grace and ever higher spirits. She was 48.

Described repeatedly as the brightest light ever to fill a room, Ingrid was a fearless, generous champion of students, teachers, and colleagues. She loved her dream job as Lower School director at The Steward School in Richmond, Virginia, and worked full time until three weeks before her death.

Above all, she showered her love on her husband John Grant “Paco” Moore and their four children: Virginia “Crary”, William Thomas “Wit, Nelson Grant “Nels”, and Edward Luchsinger “Lucky.” All of them survive her along with her mother Karin Halvorson Hillhouse, her dear friend Susan Efird, her father William A. Hillhouse II and his wife Lisa, and her brother Torsten N. Hillhouse.

Ingrid was born in Denver. Following high school graduation from Colorado Academy, she went on to Northwestern University where she majored in French and art history. Subsequently, she received master’s degrees from Middlebury College (French) and the University of Nottingham (educational leadership) in England.

Ingrid began her career teaching at The Potomac School and then later at Flint Hill School. In 2000 after an academic year in Paris, she returned to Colorado, married Paco, started their family, and taught and worked at Colorado Academy for several years.

Her interests were legion. They included children’s well-being, social justice, reading, travel, and singing: whether on stage or in stairwells. Running marathons, hiking, and dancing. Premier League football, especially Arsenal, and the French village of Rochefort-en-Terre in Brittany.

Wherever she was, whatever the context, Ingrid’s decision-making was powerful and often life-changing. In 2014 she determined that she could prepare herself for future school leadership by getting an advanced degree. But to afford such study, the entire family would have to move abroad. In short order she and Paco sold their house, left their jobs, and got yearlong visas to the U.K. Ingrid found a rental and secured public school placement for the four kids (5-13) after appearing in person before the town council to appeal the initial decision denying their application.

Memories of her life and boundless energy, humor, and sense of adventure will be cherished by her family and friends, her aunt Sigrid Freese, her uncle Newman T. “Thor” Halvorson, her cousins, and the beloved communities she touched.

A celebration of her life will take place on April 22 at 2:00 p.m. at The Steward School, 11600 Gayton Road, Richmond, VA 23238. The event will be live streamed at stewardschool.org/ingrid

If you would like to honor Ingrid’s life and work, please consider a donation to support Ingrid’s legacy of teaching excellence at The Steward School: Champions of Play – Learning for Life. https://www.stewardschool.org/champions-of-play

For more information: http://www.IngridHillhouseMoore.com