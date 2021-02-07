Obituary: Irene Marie (Artaz) Gardner

Irene Marie (Artaz) Gardner

Provided Photo

Irene Marie (

Artaz) Gardner

February 11, 1932 – February 2, 2021

Irene was born on Missouri Heights to Peter and Zorrine Artaz. She was the 10th of 14 children. Irene spent her entire life in the Roaring Fork Valley. She married William “Harry” Gardner on November 19, 1949 in Glenwood Springs.

Together Irene and Harry raised 5 children, Terry, “Bud”, Kenny, Paul and Stacey. Irene held many positions in life, the most important one was Mom, and Grandma to all of her kids. In the summer time you could find her outside working in her flower beds, at any time of the day. She grew the most beautiful roses.

Surviving her are her husband of 71 years, Harry. 2 sisters, Betty Strewart, and Evelyn Harper, 1 brother Hank Artaz, daughter Terry, sons, Kenny and Bud. Along with grandchildren Ted, Laura, Jenny and Kenny Ward, Michael and Johnny Gardner, and Amy Gardner, great grandchildren Dakota, Kyle, Jacey, Eaton, Nicole and Alexis. 5 great-great granddaughters Natalie, Amaya, Evelyn, Addaline and Oakly. Many nieces, nephews and a very large extended family in the area.

Irene was preceded in death by Daughter Stacey and Son Paul.

A Viewing will be held at Farnum Holt Funeral Home in Glenwood Springs, Please call the Funeral Home at 970-945-5815 for more details.

A Memorial Service will be held in the spring of 2021.