Obituary: Irene Marie Wigington
Wigington
February 8, 1932 – November 22, 2020
Irene Marie Wigington, 88, of Rifle, Colorado died peacefully at home November 22, 2020.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Rifle Friday, November 27, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to Hope West Hospice 3090 N 12th Street Unit B, Grand Junction Colorado 81506, are appreciated.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User