Obituary: Irene Marie Wigington | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Obituary: Irene Marie Wigington

Obituaries Obituaries |

Irene Marie

Wigington

February 8, 1932 – November 22, 2020

Irene Marie Wigington, 88, of Rifle, Colorado died peacefully at home November 22, 2020.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Rifle Friday, November 27, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to Hope West Hospice 3090 N 12th Street Unit B, Grand Junction Colorado 81506, are appreciated.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Obituaries
See more