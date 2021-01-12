Obituary: Irma Helen Thomas

Irma Helen Thomas

Provided Photo

Irma Helen

Thomas

April 6, 1924 – January 9, 2021

Irma Helen Thomas, 96, had spent the last 2 years of her life in Rifle, CO. She passed away peacefully at E.D. Moore Care Center.

Irma was born in Detroit, Michigan to Anton and Helen (Zimmer) Pfaff and spent most of her young life in Trenton, Michigan. After the loss of her brother while in her twenties, she moved to Denver. Her parents followed her lead two years later. Irma loved Denver and all of Colorado. She always had an appreciation for the wonderful climate and the beautiful Rocky Mountains. In 1956, she married James L. Thomas. They were married for 26 years. She had 2 daughters that she loved very much.

Irma held several jobs but many of her working years she worked for the federal government. She was a strongly independent woman and after retirement at the age of 72, she began volunteering at Porter Hospital in Denver at the information desk. Working closely with the switchboard operators, she was encouraged to apply to that department and did. She worked full time as a switchboard operator until she was 82 years old.

She was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. She will be remembered for her love for Jesus, her kind heart and sweet nature. She lived life to the fullest by traveling and spending time with her family. Her last two years at E.D. Moore Care Center were happy and comfortable. She enjoyed bingo and the many activities provided by the care center. The genuine care and love provided to Irma in her last years will never be forgotten and her family will always feel grateful to her care team.

She is survived by her daughters Sandy (Rick) Peterson of Silt and Tammy (Stan) Reeves Schultz of Aurora, her 4 grandchildren, Andy, Ashlee, Beau and Courtney and 5 great-grandchildren, Owen, Oliver, Claire, Nolan and Reed. Her loving family is so thankful for her many years of life.

A private family memorial service will be held at the Rifle Seventh-day Adventist Church.