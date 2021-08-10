Obituary: J. Steven Randol

J. Steven Randol

Provided Photo

J. Steven Randol

May 8, 1935 – August 2, 2021

Born to Jess M. and Lois D. Randol in Denver, Colorado. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Betty A (Ross) Randol, son Denver R. (Marcia), daughter Kelly D. McClean (Peter), 3 grandchildren Cody, Kaitlyn and Connor and sister Emmy Lu Randol. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Jess Christian.

He graduated from Denver South High School (1954), Colorado State University (1958) and received his Master’s degree from The American College in 1979.

As a 42-year financial representative for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, he was a Chartered Life Underwriter, Life Member of the Million Dollar Round Table, and received a $10,000 Community Service Award in 2000 which was donated to the Glenwood Springs Kiwanis Club. He was a member of 3 different Kiwanis clubs since 1966 along with being active in the Salvation Army and Camp of Gideons International. As a believer in Jesus Christ, he was very involved in every church he belonged to with the Grace Bible Church in Battlement Mesa being his last.

One of his biggest passions was writing. He won a National First Place Award from Scholastic Magazine while at South High School and was very active in writing opinions to local and regional newspapers. He was very concerned with the people around him and his country as a whole and found writing a good way to express himself.

Steve started his love of sports with basketball where he earned a letter at South High. This transformed into rooting for the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets and Colorado State Rams where he bled green and gold. He was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity and was active in the U.S. Army from 1958-60 and was Honorably Discharged from the reserve in 1966 with the rank of Captain.

Community members may remember him performing various services including Boy Scout Troop leader, serving strawberries at Strawberry Days, ringing the bell for Salvation Army, assisting with the Special Olympics, acting as sponsor for the local high school Key Club, judging the Stars of Tomorrow, and serving pancakes at the annual Kiwanis Pancake breakfast. He was truly dedicated to giving back to his community and spent countless hours doing so.

His family and friends will remember him for his “gruff” exterior and warm interior. He enjoyed his hobbies of skiing, golfing, gardening, attending football games and extended road trips with those he loved.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the scholarship funds at either the Glenwood Springs Kiwanis or Parachute Kiwanis Clubs or please donate to the charity of your choice.

A memorial service will be held at Grace Bible Church in Battlement Mesa on Saturday, August 14th at 2:00 pm. All are invited to attend in person or view remotely at

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83812117862?pwd=ZkJrUS9oejRrZkgxZE9YaEw0ZnVqQT09 .