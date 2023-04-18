Obituary: Jack Arnold Fitzgerald

July 8, 1931 – March 31, 2023

Jack Arnold Fitzgerald was born in Glenwood Springs, Colorado to the late John Fitzgerald and Viola Pitts. He died at the age of 91 in Grand Junction, Colorado. His family was by his side.

Jack and his late sister Francis George were raised by their late Grandmother Alma Pitts and Grandfather Joe Pitts.

He graduated from Garfield High School in 1949.

He worked for the late Beattie Brothers at L P Gas and Appliance Company many years as their manager, installing propane tanks, hauling propane all over the state in an eighteen-wheeler and starting new offices around the valley.

Jack enjoyed camping on the Flattops near Bowen Lake each July with his first wife of 25 years, Patricia Letey, his daughter and sons. He hunted there each October.

He was awarded Boone & Crockett’s 25th North American Big Game Award for his 4-point buck he killed in 1967 on September 24, 2001. He loved the outdoors and 4-wheeling in his willy’s jeep with family & friends.

He retired to Grand Junction with his second wife of 48 years Rose, where they have lived for 28 years. He & Rose enjoyed traveling, camping, and hunting with family & friends in their RV all over the US.

He was an avid Eagles member and enjoyed hamburger night every Tuesday with Rose and a harem of lady friends.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, his sister Francis George, his mother -in-law Alice Henry, a son Alan Fitzgerald, a grandson Shawn Sarno, his wife’s parents Par and Mabel Tekoucich and Rose’s sister Louise Moran.

He is survived by his wife Rose Fitzgerald, his daughter Rauna Sarno (Mike), 2 sons Dale Fitzgerald, and Randy Fitzgerald (Kathy) and 3 stepsons Doug Hackbarth (Yacqueline), Kurt Hackbarth (Theresa) and Karl Hackbarth (Pat), 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Jack will truly be missed by all his family and friends. He was “terribly—good” to be around.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Eagles on June 11, 2023 from 1-4pm.

1674 Highway 50 in Grand Junction.

In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation in Jack Fitzgerald’s honor to the Hope West Hospice. We would like to thank all the staff who showed him kindness and cared for Jack at Hope West during his final days.

Services were entrusted to: Brown’s Cremation & Funeral Services.

You can go to: obits@brownscremationservices.co to leave a message and/or comments.