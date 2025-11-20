Obituary: Jack Clancy

February 5, 1948 – September 24, 2025

Jack Earl Clancy passed away after a short illness at Grand River Hospital District on September 24th, 2025. He was 77 years old.

Jack was born on February 5th, 1948, to William John Clancy (Jack) and Thelma Mildred (Bailey) Clancy in Rifle, Colorado. He graduated from Rifle High School in 1966 and served in the United States Army from January 1968 to January 1971. Jack came home from serving in Vietnam with the Vietnam Service Medal w/3 Bronze Service Stars; National Defense Service Medal; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; and Sharpshooter (Rifle).

After his time in the service, Jack lived in Texas for a short time before moving back to Rifle, Colorado where he resided close to family and friends. Jack enjoyed hunting, four wheeling, and generally, spending time in the great outdoors. Jack lived close to his mother, Mildred Whitt, two brothers in Rifle; Gary and Dennis Clancy, and Lynn Richardson of New Castle, and spent time with them and their families. Jack also made time to visit his brother Bill (Wendy) Clancy in Colorado Springs. Jack was a reserved, quiet, and caring person, with a dry sense of humor that he occasionally injected into conversations. He was always present at family gatherings, and his love of his family was shown in a quiet caring manner.

In Jack’s younger years he worked at the Rifle bowling alley, Texaco, and briefly as a carpenter, but Jack is known in the community as being the kind custodian at both Rifle High School and Grahm Mesa Elementary where he retired in 2018. The 2017-2018 Grahm Mesa yearbook had a warm dedication to “Mr. Jack” the custodian. Part of the dedication included this passage, “…Jack is a terrific custodian but an even better person. He has been known to invite students to help clean classrooms after school and makes their jobs enjoyable…. This speaks to how much students love to be around him…”

Jack’s caring nature came forth in his recent involvement of caretaking for his elderly mother, Mildred Whitt, who turned 100 this year on July 4th, 2025. Jack visited his mom daily at Veterans Care Center where she has been for two years. These visits consisted of sitting with ‘mom’ for over five hours a day.

Jack was loved deeply by his nephews, nieces, and grands. He will be greatly missed. Jack had a way with people and especially the young family members where they found his guidance and wisdom comforting.

Jack is survived by his mother, Mildred Whitt of Rifle, brothers Dennis Clancy of Rifle and Bill Clancy of Colorado Springs, and Lynn (Katherine) Richardson of New Castle. Jack is also survived by nieces and nephews, Erin Espinosa, Corrie Clancy, Amelia Richardson Dress, Jessie Bivens, Bernadette Seymour, Jason Clancy, Michael Clancy, Clifford Richardson and Elizabeth Schliecker, as well as great-nephews and nieces who will miss and fondly remember him.

Jack was preceded in death by his father Jack Clancy, stepfather George Richardson, sister-in-law, Wendy Clancy, and brothers Gary Clancy and Ray Richardson.

Jack’s celebration of life was held at the Veterans Care Center on September 30th, 2025. Graveside services will be held November 26th, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Rifle, Colorado.