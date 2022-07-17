Obituary: Jack Cossins

Jack Cossins

May 1, 1930 – July 9, 2022

On July 9,2022 Jack Dawson Cossins commenced his journey from our world to join his wife of 44 years, in her world; no doubt in his truck, left arm out of the window, 6 pack behind the seat and a packet of Marlboro’s in his pocket. He was surrounded by family and in the comfort of his own home since he was too stubborn to leave it. Jack was born on May 1, 1930, in the tiny town of Calhan CO to Charles Robert Cossins and Flora Edith Cossins (Naphew) and was one of 8 children born to the couple. Jack was a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, Laundry Delivery man, Carpenter, Coal Miner, Electrician, and he served from the age of 18, with distinction in the US Navy for over 20 years, both active and in the reserves ultimately earning the rank of E7 Chief Petty Officer. As a master storyteller, from his experiences and adventures, there were few times when family left him that they were not in awe of his wisdom or crying with laughter. He was the consummate provider and never left his family in want of the necessities. He cared greatly for his family and for our mother, his wife, Evelyn both while living and after her death. He is survived by his daughters, Brenda Trout, Barbara Roush, Belinda Thomason, Bobbi Hausner, Linda Echols, son David Cossins as well as more than 25 grand and great grandchildren. He is also survived by two of his siblings, James Cossins and Lila Simillion and preceded in death by his brothers Robert and Charles and sisters Shirley, Flossie, and Jenny. Our father’s presence will be woefully missed as the void in our family grows ever larger, but his stories will live on in our memories and his energy in our hearts.