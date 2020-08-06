Obituary: Jack Gaudern Jr.
November 23, 1944 – July 29, 2020
On the morning of July 29, 2020, Jack Gaudern Jr. passed away at the age of 75. Jack was the first born of two, to Jack Gaudern Sr. and Helen Gaudern on November 23, 1944. He worked many years as a miner, heavy equipment operator, and supervisor.
Jack is preceded in death by his father, Jack Gaudern Sr., he is survived by mother Helen Gaudern; son Zeke Gaudern and wife Rewa, their children and grandchildren; sister Roxie Arnold and husband Chris (2-Tall), their children and grandchildren.
A Celebration of life will be held on August 15th from 12:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at Jack’s home in Riverton WY.
