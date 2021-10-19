Obituary: Jack Lamb
April 5, 1927 – September 29, 2021
Jack Lamb, age 94, passed away at the Colorado Veterans Community Living Center on September 29, 2021. Viewing Thursday, October 28th at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary at 11:00AM. Burial at The Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1:00PM. A Celebration of Life and Reception at the mortuary at 2:00 PM.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User