Obituary: Jack R. Heckman
January 30, 1932 – September 1, 2022
On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Jack R. Heckman passed away at the age of 90 in Rifle, CO.
Born January 30, 1932, in Stapleton, NE to Elmer and Bessie Heckman, his journey began. Throughout his life, Jack worked as a machinist, was a ranch hand in Walden, CO and was a veteran of the US Navy. Jack enjoyed working on his old trucks, listening to the Grand Ole Opry, and being a craftsman of many trades. Jack was known to be a strong, hardworking, genuine family man and friend. Jack is preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Wife – Arlene Heckman, Daughter – Julie Heckman, Brother – Alfred Heckman, and Sister – Alice Heckman. He is survived by his Granddaughters Jaimie and Allison Heckman.
Graveside services will be held on September 16, 2022, at 1 pm at Rose Hill Cemetery in Rifle, CO.
