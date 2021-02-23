Obituary: Jack Simenc

Jack Simenc

Provided Photo

Jack Simenc

August 3, 1931 – February 3, 2021

Jack was born to Louis and Mary Simenc in Cleveland, Ohio and lived there for 39 years. He was the youngest of five children and had one brother and three sisters, all deceased. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Jack served his country as a member of the United States Army in the early 1950’s working in the Army Post Office in Frankfurt, Germany and enjoyed the countryside throughout Germany.

Jack had always enjoyed travel and in all, traveled and vacationed in 38 states. His favorite states were New York and any part of New England. He also traveled to Slovenia several times to visit his extended family.

After moving to Colorado in 1970, Jack wanted to enjoy all the aspects of life and tried many different jobs such as ski lift operator, Post Office mail sorter, hotel desk clerk, grocery store stock clerk, and his final job as a dispatcher for a utility company.

Jack resided at Sunnyside Senior Housing for many years and made many friends. Jack enjoyed caring for his houseplants for many years particularly his many Orchids, Violets and Hoyas, nurturing over 600 plants at one time. He also loved to see the gardens planted by his neighbors at Sunnyside.

Jack was very devoted to his faith and proud of his Slovenian heritage. His gentle personality and friendly smile will be missed by family and friends.

A Rosary and Mass celebrating Jack’s life will be held at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, 1885 Blake Ave., Glenwood Springs, 81601 on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM.