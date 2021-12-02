Obituary: Jackie Hoar-Petree
February 24, 1953 – November 20, 2021
Jackie passed away peacefully and looking forward to her place in heaven. Jackie was born in Lancaster, PA but moved to Rifle in the early 80’s. She loved her family deeply but her biggest joy were her granddaughters. Jackie is survived by her daughter Stephanie(Travis) May, stepson Keith(Shawna) Petree, granddaughters Elizabeth, Maci May, Jadyn, Rylan Petree, Brothers Steve(Chris) Hoar, Ben(Dawn) Hoar, sister Daryl(Jim) Fritsch, special sister Vic, brother in law Dennis(Jackie)Petree, sister in law Debbie Reed and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at New Life Fellowship Church December 3rd at 11:00am with a reception to follow at the Rifle Elks Lodge.
