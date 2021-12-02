Obituary: Jacob Holt
– November 23, 2021
Jacob Holt, 23, of Byers, CO passed away on November 23, 2021. A celebration of Jacob’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Wilson Memorial Chapel in Canon City, with a luncheon reception to follow at the Abbey Events Complex. Full notice at holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
