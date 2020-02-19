Obituary: James A Berg

November 18, 1959 – February 7 , 2020

Jim Berg has been a resident of Oak creek, Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction, Lakewood, and Aurora, Colorado. He unexpectedly passed away, peacefully, in his home. Surviving family include his son Jalen Berg, his mother and step father Sylvia and Buck Lincoln, brother, Jerry Berg, Sister in law, Cyndie Wolfe, Uncle Bob Berg and his wife Ilene. Jim’s Dad, Frank James Berg, passed away several years ago.

Jim graduated from Glenwood Springs High School, then joined the Navy. When Returned, he became an expert in cabinetry, working in many multi-million dollar Aspen home. Jim grew his craft as Team Leader at WestStar Aeronautics in Grand Junction, Co, developing his own impressive portfolio i.e., refurbishing the interiors of jet airplanes including many Leer Jets for football teams around the country.

Jim was kind and went out of his way to help many, even strangers on the streets of Denver. He was a Bronco fan and loved his family. He was fun loving and loved the family to gather at mom’s to can salsa and jam! He also loved making his Grandma Kay’s famous popcorn balls.

You are missed beyond words! God Bless you, Jim Boy.

A service will follow in the comping spring or summer to celebrate Jim’s life.