Obituary: James Alvin (Jimmy) Carlton
August 30, 1939 – December 24, 2021
James Alvin Carlton of Silt Co.
Veteran, U.S. Air Force.
Husband to Linda, 57 years.
Father to 5.
Grandfather to 8.
Great Grandpa to 10.
Business owner for 40 years, of Jimmy Carlton Concrete Inc.
A great outdoorsman, that loved to travel.
Has made his way to heavenly home.
