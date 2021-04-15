Obituary: James Earl Schoonover

James Earl Schoonover

Provided Photo

James Earl

Schoonover

June 26, 1941 – April 10, 2021

James Earl Schoonover, 79, of Draper, Utah, passed away on April 10, 2021 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Jim was born on June 26, 1941 to Rex and Elizabeth Schoonover in Kansas City, MO. He attended schools in Kansas City and in 1958 the family relocated to Grand Junction where Jim graduated in 1959 from Grand Junction High School. He went on to study business at Mesa College.

In 1960, Jim married Nancy Class from Grand Junction and they had two wonderful children, Teresa and Jeffery. The marriage subsequently ended. In 1982, Jim married Charlotte McCann. They were married 36 years until Charlotte’s death in 2018.

After college, he joined his father, Rex, and together they ran the local Phillips 66 distributorship in Grand Junction. In 1966, Jim and Rex opened the Orchard Mesa Liquor store. After Rex retired, Jim continued to own the business until 2007, when he sold the store to retire and relocate to Draper.

Jim was predeceased by his parents and twin brother, John. He is survived by his son, Jeff Schoonover of New Castle, CO and daughter, Teresa (Steve) De Lage of Palisade, CO. He is also survived by his step daughter Patty Miller of Draper, UT and step son Michael McCann of Grand Junction. Also surviving is a sister, Karen (Terry) Hulquest of Grand Junction, several grandchildren, step grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Callan-Edfast Mortuary. Service will be at 10 am on Monday, April 19 with a Celebration of Life following at The Venue at Fisher’s, 625 24 ½ Road, Suite A.