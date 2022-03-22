Obituary: James “Fred” Collett
August 1, 1930 – March 10, 2022
James “Fred” Collett of Eagle, passed away on March 10 at the age of 91.
Services with a reception following will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM at 4Eagle Ranch Event Center 4098 Hwy 131, Wolcott, CO 81655
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fred’s name to the Eagle Valley High School Foundation, P.O. Box 82 Gypsum, CO 81637 or Alpine Bank.
