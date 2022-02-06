Obituary: James Lyn Simonson

James Lyn Simonson

November 26, 1941 – January 3, 2022

James Lynn Simonson

November 26, 1941 – January 3, 2022

James Lynn Simonson, age 80, passed away peacefully in his home. He was born in Sioux City, Iowa on November 26, 1941, to Carroll and Myrtle (Haeussler) Simonson. Jim was blessed with two great loves in his life. On September 17, 1961, Jim married his high school sweetheart, Karen (Moffitt) Simonson, and was blessed with three beautiful children. Following Karen’s passing in 1987, Jim was fortunate to find love again, and on November 10, 1990, married his wife Glenda (Strain Banks) Simonson.

While he was never a man of many words, Jim loved his family fiercely and took every chance he could to brag about his beautiful children and grandchildren. He was proud to have three children and three stepchildren: Judith (Rick), Jon, Jean (Wayne), Laree (Randy), Scott (Audrey), and Michael (Betsy); seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his first wife Karen, his son Jon, his parents Carroll and Myrtle, and his brother Charles.

Jim spent 34 years proudly working for the U.S. Forest Service. After retiring he spent his time sailing on his boat, Euphoria, traveling around the country in his fifth wheel with his wife, geocaching with his grandchildren, or walking his dog around the neighborhood and saying hello to all his friends along the way.

In his later years, Jim dedicated much of his time to the Orchard Mesa Lions Club. For that reason, in lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you make a donation in Jim’s name to the Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Institute Foundation, located at 1635 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045.

Services to be held at a later date.