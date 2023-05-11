Obituary: James Pfeiffer

James Pfeiffer

May 17, 1925 – December 13, 2022

James (Jim) A. Pfeiffer formerly of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 13, 2022. A memorial will be held at 1:15 pm on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado.

Jim was born on May 17, 1925, to Milton and Magdalena (Jonak) Pfeiffer. He married Rose Mary Myers on November 10, 1954. Jim is survived by his wife Rose Mary; his children Mary Corbet, Sharon Myers, Tim Pfeiffer, John Pfeiffer (Rebecca), Jane Carrington (Monty), and Linda Ruddell (Scott); 11 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; his twin brother Gerald (Jerry) Pfeiffer and his two sisters Kathryn Smith (Menlo) and Carolyn Nicholas (Ray). He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Milton Pfeiffer and his grandson Evan Carrington.

Jim grew up in Kimmswick, Missouri. He joined the U.S. Army Air Force in August, 1943. He was a proud member of the 2nd Bomb Group 429th Squadron. Jim earned his B.A. in Psychology from the University of Denver. After graduation he met and fell in love with Rose Mary. Jim accepted a position as Personnel Director at EIU in Charleston, Illinois, from 1966 to 1982. He later worked for Colorado Mountain College until he retired in 1986. A Colorado boy at heart, Jim truly enjoyed their life in Glenwood Springs. In 2012, they relocated to Frisco, Texas.

Jim was an amazing person and wonderful father. He was a lifelong learner. In his early nineties he began reading physics books to gain a better understanding of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity. He also enjoyed studying languages. He was a connoisseur of gourmet food and fine wine. During his life, he kept active playing golf, jogging and cross-country skiing. Jim thoroughly enjoyed his weekly golf outings with his friends at “The Hill” in Glenwood Springs. Well into his nineties, he remained physically active with two mile walks several times a week.

His friends and family will truly miss his intellect, sense of humor and his kindness. Jim was extremely proud of his wife and family. Jim will forever remain in the hearts and minds of those who loved him dearly.