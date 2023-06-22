Obituary: James Swartzendruber
April 30, 1949 – June 16, 2023
Jim was born to Leo and Shirley Swartzendruber, April 30,1949 in Wellman, Iowa.
Jim began school in Puerto Rico as “Jaime”, where his father and mother worked in a remote hospital.
The family moved to Glenwood Springs and Jim started third grade. He attended Glenwood Springs schools and excelled in basketball, football, baseball and in any sport he played.
Soccer became Jim’s favorite sport as sons Brandon and Jeremiah grew up. Jim was both a coach and an ardent supported of both of his boys and their love of soccer.
From the time Jim was a teenager he loved fast cars! He always had his eye out for a Chevelle SS. As a mechanic, he was able to nurture that love by keeping everyone’s cars in working order. Thank you, Jim!
Jim and Adrian had many wonderful trips and adventures together. Whether it was RVing across the country, cruising the Panama Canal, Mediterranean, or the Alaskan coast, they were blessed with many wonderful memories.
Jim was a devoted follower of Christ. He trusted God in everything he did. He especially loved taking care of the outside grounds at Mountain View Church in Glenwood Springs. He spent many, many hours serving his church community there and communing with God. Jim lost his brave fight with advanced cancer but won himself a crown in heaven!
Jim is survived by his father, Leo of Grand Junction, Co. His loving wife, Adrian of Silt Co., Sons:
Brandon Swartzendruber (Cheri), of White Oak, Ga., Jeremiah Swartzendruber (Caroline) of Grand Junction, Co.
Stepdaughter, Amy Howell (Mark) of Scottsdale, Az.
Brothers: Steve Swartzendruber (Cindy) of Paonia, Co. and Jon Swartzendruber (Sherell) of Loveland, Co.
Grandchildren: Avonlea and Blythe Swartzendruber of White Oak Ga. and Ashley and Aidan Howell of Scottsdale, Az.
He is preceded in death by his mother Shirley, and his brother Dan.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, June28th at 11:00 am at Mountain View Church in Glenwood Springs, Co.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.