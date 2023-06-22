Obituary: James Swartzendruber

James Swartzendruber

Provided Photo

April 30, 1949 – June 16, 2023

Jim was born to Leo and Shirley Swartzendruber, April 30,1949 in Wellman, Iowa.

Jim began school in Puerto Rico as “Jaime”, where his father and mother worked in a remote hospital.

The family moved to Glenwood Springs and Jim started third grade. He attended Glenwood Springs schools and excelled in basketball, football, baseball and in any sport he played.

Soccer became Jim’s favorite sport as sons Brandon and Jeremiah grew up. Jim was both a coach and an ardent supported of both of his boys and their love of soccer.

From the time Jim was a teenager he loved fast cars! He always had his eye out for a Chevelle SS. As a mechanic, he was able to nurture that love by keeping everyone’s cars in working order. Thank you, Jim!

Jim and Adrian had many wonderful trips and adventures together. Whether it was RVing across the country, cruising the Panama Canal, Mediterranean, or the Alaskan coast, they were blessed with many wonderful memories.

Jim was a devoted follower of Christ. He trusted God in everything he did. He especially loved taking care of the outside grounds at Mountain View Church in Glenwood Springs. He spent many, many hours serving his church community there and communing with God. Jim lost his brave fight with advanced cancer but won himself a crown in heaven!

Jim is survived by his father, Leo of Grand Junction, Co. His loving wife, Adrian of Silt Co., Sons:

Brandon Swartzendruber (Cheri), of White Oak, Ga., Jeremiah Swartzendruber (Caroline) of Grand Junction, Co.

Stepdaughter, Amy Howell (Mark) of Scottsdale, Az.

Brothers: Steve Swartzendruber (Cindy) of Paonia, Co. and Jon Swartzendruber (Sherell) of Loveland, Co.

Grandchildren: Avonlea and Blythe Swartzendruber of White Oak Ga. and Ashley and Aidan Howell of Scottsdale, Az.

He is preceded in death by his mother Shirley, and his brother Dan.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, June28th at 11:00 am at Mountain View Church in Glenwood Springs, Co.