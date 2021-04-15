Obituary: James Yale

James Yale

Provided Photo

James Yale

November 12, 1938 – January 21, 2021

Jim Yale, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother went to be with his Lord January 21, 2021 in Plano, TX. Jim was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, but grew up in Gunnison, Colorado where he followed in the family CPA business after graduating from WSC. On May 28th, 1961 he married Margaret Boor of Rifle.

In 1983 he left the family firm and became Treasurer of Silt Colorado and then became Town Manager/Treasurer, where he loved serving as a volunteer firefighter and ambulance driver.

Jim was a proud veteran of the US Army and was humbled and delighted when he was recognized for his service and duty to the country that he loved.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margaret Ann Yale and son Scott (Rebecca) as well as his brothers Harold (Peggy) and Donald (Sandy) Yale; and his Rifle sisters-in-law Helen Dotson and Barbara Smith. His grandchildren held such a special place in his heart, Samantha Pamela (Jeff) Newell and Caleb James Yale who will miss him immensely. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Barney & Joyce Yale.

There will be no services at this time, but a celebration of Jim’s life will be held this summer in the beauty of the Colorado Rockies that he loved so much. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Gideons International (https://www.gideons.org/donate#). Cards may be sent to:

Margaret Yale

3905 American Dr. #105

Plano, TX 75075