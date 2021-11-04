Obituary: Jane Reynolds Ash

Jane Reynolds Ash

Provided Photo

May 24, 1931 – June 11, 2020

Jane passed away in Scottsdale, AZ. Services were delayed due to the pandemic but are now scheduled for 11am on Saturday, November 13, at Sunset Memorial Park in Albuquerque, NM.

Jane and husband Henry (Hank) were residents of Silt for over 27 years. They moved there in 1992 and treasured their time on the Western Slope—its beauty, the community, and the deep friendships they made there.

Jane was born in Albuquerque to Nelle and Frank Reynolds. Three of her siblings died young. She attended Albuquerque High School along with older brother Stanton and younger sister Harriette, graduating in 1949. She re-met Hank, also an AHS graduate, on the University of New Mexico campus. Jane graduated from UNM in 1955 with a degree in Business Administration, and they were married August 27 of that year. In 1957, once Hank completed his master’s degree, they moved to Phoenix where he pursued his geology career with the Department of the Interior. Daughter Deborah was born there in 1959. Hank took a transfer to the DC area in 1963 and the family settled in McLean, VA. Sons Gregory and Daniel were born there in 1963 and 1965. The family relocated to Littleton, CO in 1972 with another transfer.

In the years following graduation, Jane actively worked as a bookkeeper wherever the family was located. Once in CO she became an unemployment tax auditor for the State. She transferred to the Glenwood Springs office in 1992 and enjoyed becoming reacquainted with the area, as her mother’s family, the Millers, were from Paonia.

After retirement, Jane and Hank traveled the country and the world, sharing many trips with their children and close friends. They hosted a Reynolds family reunion, and always welcomed friends and family to stop by when in the area. Jane was an amazing cook, and took pride in being a welcoming hostess, with a snack and a drink at the ready for those who visited. They relocated to AZ in 2019.

Jane was predeceased by Hank, their son Dan, her parents, and siblings Lowell, Franklin, Marilyn, and Stan. She is survived by Deborah, Greg (Susan), daughter-in-law Dianna, grandchildren Lisa and Laura Johnson, and Leah and Jaden Ash; Harriette Bolling (George), their three sons and families; Stan’s three sons and families; sister-in-law Shirley Ash, and niece/goddaughter Kathleen Ash-Milby and her family. Jane’s cat Jenny now resides happily with Greg and Susan.

Graveside services and interment of Jane’s ashes, to rest with Hank and Dan, will be presided over by Pastor Kristi Koppel, St. Paul Lutheran Church. Immediately following will be the interment of ashes for Hank’s brother, Sid and his son, Randy in the Ash family plot. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org). As Jane would say to us all, “enjoy life’s celebrations!”