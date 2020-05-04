Obituary: Janice Bevins
Janice Smith Bevins, of New Castle, age 65, died peacefully in her home on May 1, due to complications from cancer. Jan, born in Lexington, KY, to Bill and Janice Smith, received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in primary education from Georgetown College. She married Billy Bevins in 1976, and together they moved across the country and world as educators and missionaries.
Jan loved God and people, especially children, and wanted every student to reach their full potential. Her gentle voice was immediately recognizable, and she used it and other teaching gifts to relate to students on a deep level.
Jan was an avid outdoorswoman, who loved to rock climb, ski, bike, hike, and enjoy the wildflowers everywhere she visited.
Jan is survived by her sons Will (Wendi and Liam) and Joe (Mayu and Monty), her brother Bill, and family in Kentucky.
Services will be held online through New Creation Church of Glenwood Springs, at newcreationchurch.org. Livestream will begin at 2pm on May 8, and later be available to view on the church’s website.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to YFC (nwcyfc.org/donate), or Interserve (https://secure-q.net/donations/Interserve/1240).
