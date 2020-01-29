Obituary: Janis Murray

Janis Murray December 1947 – January 2020

Janis Murray, of Berryville, Arkansas, born in December of 1947 to George and Viola (Cook) Pace of Chadron, Nebraska, passed away in Springdale, Arkansas at the age of 72. Janis graduated high school from Glenwood Springs, Colorado. In 1977, she followed her beatnik-hippie soul to Eureka Springs, Arkansas where she planted her tree to let her life grow.

On October 25, 1987 Janis was united in marriage to Kirby Murray who loved every day that he got to see her dimple smile. She is also survived by her devoted daughter, Sabrina Montero Jauregui; stepdaughter Lynette Fultz; four grandchildren, two great grandchildren; brothers Ed Pace, Jack Pace, Terry Pace. Janis is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Dale and Bud Pace, and her grandson, Ryan Grassel.

Janis was one of the hardest working women of Eureka. She began by working at Katy’s Korner, Miceli’s, Nelson’s Leather while working at the Quarter, Center Street and Peaches Café. She found her opportunity to put her own stamp on Eureka by owning Eureka Art Company for 15 years, where her eye for interior design was always on display. She was part of the gallery owners who helped May Fine Arts Festival become what it is today. Janis had the first solar home in Arkansas built on the top of East Mountain. She served on City Council in the late 1980s and was part of the class that helped approve funding for the first Recycling Center of Arkansas. Her vision led her to turn a small building across from the Trolley Depot into Local Flavor, inspired to be the dining spot for locals and tourist to feel comfortable and taste the eclectic flavors of Eureka Springs. Later in life, Janis worked for Ozark Guidance and in Berryville at Locust Heights where she retired.

As hard as she worked, she loved just as fiercely. She loved her daughter, husband and friends with a heart full of compassion and understanding. She rescued more dogs than can be counted. Her physical body was always in motion as she worked, walked and danced. To think of Janis is to hear the Beatles sing “Remember to let her into your heart. Then you can start to make it better.” As her body slowed down, Janis loved to sit on her deck over-looking the Kings River and visit with those who wanted to share a glass of wine and her sardonic humor.

Family and friends will be waving goodbye to Janis as she sails off into the sunset from Starkey’s Pavilion on Sunday May 17th. The party will begin at 2:00 pm where everyone is encouraged to bring a dish and share some wine, love and laughs honoring the life of Janis Irene Murray. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com. © Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2020.